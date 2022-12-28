Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Sold by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 966.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,375,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,408 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,841 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 56,366 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

EFT opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

