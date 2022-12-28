eCash (XEC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $430.32 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. eCash has a market capitalization of $430.32 million and $7.83 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,611.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.68 or 0.00606275 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00246430 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00038872 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000606 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,264,229,673,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
