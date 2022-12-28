Edgecoin (EDGT) One Day Volume Reaches $33.12 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00006039 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $209.94 million and $33.12 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

