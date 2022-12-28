Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 2,730.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

EGTYF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 223,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Eguana Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

