eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EHTH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $4.52 on Friday. eHealth has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $123.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.50.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.63. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 80,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,826.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

