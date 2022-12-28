ELIS Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $64.44 million and $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001937 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037456 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00037982 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00020007 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00225748 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32225253 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.