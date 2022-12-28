Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Update

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 295.2% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Emclaire Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Emclaire Financial in the second quarter worth $527,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Emclaire Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emclaire Financial by 420.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emclaire Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emclaire Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 78,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Emclaire Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ EMCF remained flat at $32.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. 242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.28. Emclaire Financial has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06.

Emclaire Financial Dividend Announcement

About Emclaire Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

(Get Rating)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.