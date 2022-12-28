Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

ESBA opened at $6.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.