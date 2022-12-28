Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
ESBA opened at $6.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $11.23.
