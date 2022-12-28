Empower (MPWR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $16.03 Million

Empower (MPWR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Empower has a market capitalization of $16.03 million and approximately $991.29 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Empower has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Empower token can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00007663 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Empower

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,577,407 tokens. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 1.27197453 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,453.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

