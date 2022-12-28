Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,643,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Endonovo Therapeutics Price Performance
Endonovo Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 114,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,590. Endonovo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile
