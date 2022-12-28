Enjin Coin Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $247.17 million and approximately $10.35 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001488 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002094 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $891.34 or 0.05363258 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00495187 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,876.15 or 0.29340067 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
