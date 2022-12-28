Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Up 2.5%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 34,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,386,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Enovix Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $25,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,360,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $84,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,367,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,559,154.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $25,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,360,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,520,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enovix by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,778 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 2.5% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 170,248 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 113.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,078 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

