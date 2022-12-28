Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38.

Entergy stock opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.82. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 71.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

