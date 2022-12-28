EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading 2.8% Higher

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.21. 3,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,959,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

EQRx Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQRX. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in EQRx by 30.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in EQRx by 45.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in EQRx by 804.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in EQRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EQRx by 44.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

