Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading Down 3.1%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.43. 13,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,982,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQX. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth about $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

