Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cintas Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cintas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $12.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cintas Trading Up 0.4 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTAS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Shares of CTAS opened at $459.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.09.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 64.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.