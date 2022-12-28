Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $8.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 153.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.03 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -13.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 9.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 15.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.