ESAB Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ESAB)

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. ESAB has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $58.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65.

Get ESAB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,414,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $93,435.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth $2,920,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $683,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.