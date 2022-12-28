Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.11

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 295 ($3.56) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Essentra Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.
About Essentra
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.