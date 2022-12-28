Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTY remained flat at $5.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €23.30 ($24.79) to €22.80 ($24.26) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($26.60) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etn. Fr. Colruyt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

(Get Rating)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

Further Reading

