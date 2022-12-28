Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTY remained flat at $5.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Etn. Fr. Colruyt
Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Etn. Fr. Colruyt (CUYTY)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.