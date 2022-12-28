Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTY remained flat at $5.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €23.30 ($24.79) to €22.80 ($24.26) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($26.60) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etn. Fr. Colruyt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

