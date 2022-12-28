Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 2,442 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VVV. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Valvoline by 4.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Valvoline by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

