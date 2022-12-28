Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,591,000 after buying an additional 29,442,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,688,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026,742 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,773,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,838,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

