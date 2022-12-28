Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 0.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.18% of American Water Works worth $43,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in American Water Works by 18.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $154.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.