Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $169,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,601,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,562.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $247.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

