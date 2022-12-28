Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $6.61 Million Stake in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.29% of Industrias Bachoco worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBA. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 95.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 65.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter valued at $939,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Industrias Bachoco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Equities analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.