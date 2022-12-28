Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 818 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.5% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 33.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 25.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $214.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.97.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

