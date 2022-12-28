Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.42 and its 200 day moving average is $104.81.

