Evmos (EVMOS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a total market cap of $93.85 million and $1.03 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evmos Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

