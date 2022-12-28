Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.71.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, reaching $83.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,769,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.56. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,583,182,000 after purchasing an additional 265,087 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $494,724,000 after purchasing an additional 189,922 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

