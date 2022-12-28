Fetch.ai (FET) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.23 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $81.78 million and approximately $20.23 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00068162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023420 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003978 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

