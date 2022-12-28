First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) vs. Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Head-To-Head Comparison

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) and Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Security Federal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $174.22 million 4.28 $58.41 million $19.01 12.36 Security Federal $49.75 million 1.69 $12.77 million $2.76 9.35

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Security Federal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First National Bank Alaska has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Bank Alaska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First National Bank Alaska pays out 67.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Security Federal pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First National Bank Alaska and Security Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Security Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A 10.86% 1.08% Security Federal 18.25% 9.70% 0.67%

Summary

First National Bank Alaska beats Security Federal on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. It also provides cash, trust, investment, and wealth management; bankcard; and escrow and contract collection, and merchant services. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, and convenience banking services. It operates through 27 branches. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. Additionally, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations and securities of various federal agencies, certificates of deposit at insured institutions, mutual funds, bankers' acceptances and federal funds, as well as commercial paper and corporate debt securities. The company operates 17 full-service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina; and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. Security Federal Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

