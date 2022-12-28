First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,500 shares, an increase of 1,435.4% from the November 30th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 132.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 85,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 324,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 769,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 65,444 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,607. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

