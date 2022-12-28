First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the November 30th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 194,138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $5,346,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 91,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,651. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.151 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

