First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Up 231.2% in December

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 231.2% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,300. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.