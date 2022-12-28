Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Stock Performance

FBC opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Flagstar Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.74%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $349,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $300,007.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flagstar Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 71.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 50.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $174,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

