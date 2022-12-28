FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Purchases 16,692 Shares

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 16,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $15,022.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,956,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 23rd, Howard Dvorkin purchased 13,820 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,576.20.
- On Monday, December 12th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 34,704 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $34,704.00.
- On Friday, December 9th, Howard Dvorkin bought 8,211 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,211.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Howard Dvorkin purchased 10,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $10,900.00.
FPAY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 82,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,637. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FlexShopper by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FlexShopper by 53.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 100,125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter worth $287,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in FlexShopper by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 204.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
