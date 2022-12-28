Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 1,259 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after purchasing an additional 315,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.63. 14,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,775. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

