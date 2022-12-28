Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,739,000 after buying an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,468,000 after buying an additional 66,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after buying an additional 146,323 shares during the last quarter.

SDY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,979. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.77.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

