Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 10,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 45.5% during the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 639.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 28,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 110,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.08. 46,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

