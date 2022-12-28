Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 42.6% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 81.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $549.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,982. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $229.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

