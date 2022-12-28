Forte Capital LLC ADV Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.9% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.67. 304,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,403,688. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $262.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

