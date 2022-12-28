Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $15.13 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,653. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $116.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average is $84.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

