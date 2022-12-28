Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Twilio by 125.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 47.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $124,990.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,602.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $124,990.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,602.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,187 shares of company stock valued at $569,827. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,234. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $270.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $50.00 in a report on Sunday, November 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.96.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

