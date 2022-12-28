Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $607,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in Starbucks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,321 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $860,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $98.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,401. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average of $87.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

