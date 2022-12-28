Forte Capital LLC ADV Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 95,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHM stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.04. 696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,456. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.