Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.27. 15,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

