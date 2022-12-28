Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

FBRT opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 58.30 and a quick ratio of 58.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

