Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
FBRT opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 58.30 and a quick ratio of 58.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $16.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.
