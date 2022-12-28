Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $38.66 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.66.

FMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($61.65) to €51.80 ($55.11) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($42.55) to €36.00 ($38.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.47) to €17.10 ($18.19) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

NYSE:FMS opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $35.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

