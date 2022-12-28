FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Down to $8.42

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.07. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 20,944 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FREY. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of FREYR Battery and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREY. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

