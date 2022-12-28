Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Down 8.2%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.74 and last traded at $58.81. 18,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,437,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. CLSA upgraded Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Matrix China Management III L.P. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,486,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Futu by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,810,000 after purchasing an additional 752,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,578,000. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Futu by 1,123.7% during the 1st quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 338,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 311,087 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Futu by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after acquiring an additional 220,500 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

